Initial Coin Offerings On EU Radar As Officials Probe Risks

Law360, London (September 11, 2017, 12:59 PM BST) -- European Union regulators are studying risks posed by the growing phenomenon of fledgling companies offering newly-created digital currencies to investors instead of stock, an official familiar with the matter told Law360 on Monday.



The European Commission, the bloc’s executive, said it would continue to scrutinize the unregulated initial coin offering market as it continues to grow in popularity.



Initial coin offerings or ICOs, have exploded onto the financial technology scene in recent months as a method of companies raising money by offering their own versions of...

To view the full article, register now.