Pilgrim’s Snaps Up European Poultry Co. From JBS For $1.3B

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 1:31 PM EDT) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. announced Monday it has acquired European poultry and prepared foods company Moy Park from Brazilian meat producer and Pilgrim’s parent company JBS SA, in a $1 billion deal that a Moy Park spokesperson confirmed had an enterprise value of $1.3 billion.



The deal was unanimously approved by a special committee of Pilgrim’s board of directors composed of independent equity directors who were elected to the board by a vote from shareholders unaffiliated with JBS, the announcement said.



According to the announcement, Moy Park...

