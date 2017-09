Goodmans Guides Coeur Mining In $250M Deal For BC Mine

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Coeur Mining Inc. said Monday it has reached a deal to purchase JDS Silver Holdings Ltd., the private equity-backed owner of the Silvertip mine in British Columbia, for up to $250 million in cash, stock and debt, with guidance from Goodmans LLP.



Under the terms of the agreement, Coeur Mining will shell out an initial consideration worth around $200 million, including $146.5 million in cash, $38.5 million in newly issued Coeur shares and the assumption of $15 million in debt, the company said in a statement...

