Pa. Court Won't Revive Asbestos Suit Banned By Bankruptcy

Law360, Philadelphia (September 11, 2017, 1:16 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Friday it would not hear an appeal of a decision finding that a bankruptcy court order barred a woman and her husband from pursuing claims over alleged asbestos exposure against Standard Steel LLC.



The justices shot down a petition for allowance of appeal from Jacqueline Wagner challenging a Pennsylvania Superior Court ruling agreeing that Standard Steel was insulated from her asbestos claims, which stem from alleged exposure dating to the 1970s, by virtue of an agreement it struck in 2002 to buy...

