Deals Rumor Mill: EssilorLuxottica, Vivint, IndusInd Bank

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The megamerger of eyewear giants Essilor and Luxottica will face serious scrutiny from the European Commission, with Reuters reporting on Monday that the European antitrust regulator may seek concessions and could wind up opening an in-depth investigation. According to the report, some retailers are afraid of being undercut by the merged entity, which would be worth $49 billion and is set to be called EssilorLuxottica, because it would have the ability to offer well-known brands and prescription lenses for cheap. The transaction was announced in January....

