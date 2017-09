Philly Slams Salary Inquiry Law Injunction Bid

Law360, Philadelphia (September 11, 2017, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The city of Philadelphia urged a federal judge on Friday to reject efforts by a local business group to block a controversial new law that would bar employers from asking prospective workers about their salary histories.



The city is fighting a challenge from the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia alleging that the measure, which prevents employers from either inquiring about an applicant’s salary history or relying on such information in setting a worker’s salary, ran afoul of the First Amendment rights of local businesses....

