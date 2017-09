3 Ways GCs Are Making Law Firms Obsolete

Law360, Grand Rapids (September 14, 2017, 10:56 AM EDT) -- In-house attorneys are rethinking their relationships with outside counsel, often opting to direct their legal work elsewhere, and doing it with an array of tools that were unavailable to their predecessors.



General counsel are diverting work away from the large law firms they have used for generations and are instead handling matters internally via new technologies, staffing models and processes that have hit the market. Experts say the driving forces behind this shift are law firms' rising fees and clients' strong desire to keep costs in...

