MSHA Floats Changes To Inspection Rule For Non-Coal Mines

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 2:52 PM EDT) -- The Mine Safety and Health Administration on Monday proposed changing a rule requiring mine operators to inspect non-coal mines before workers start to allow inspections to take place when shifts begin, according to a notice set for publication in the Federal Register on Tuesday.



The MSHA said the change would save employers more than $27 million in costs without reducing protections for mine workers. The agency will take public comments on the proposal for 60 days following its publication Tuesday and will hold four public hearings...

