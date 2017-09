Delaware No Longer King Of The Hill For Biz Litigation

Law360, Wilmington (September 11, 2017, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Delaware fell precipitously in a U.S. Chamber of Commerce survey of which states corporate attorneys and executives feel have the friendliest climates for business litigation, dropping from first to 11th place and ceding the top spot for the first time in the report's 15-year history.



The "2017 Lawsuit Climate Survey: Ranking the States" surveyed more than 1,300 general counsel, senior litigators or attorneys, and other senior executives at companies with at least $100 million in annual revenue. South Dakota was ranked as having the best litigation...

