Policing The Police In Hospitals After Utah Nurse Arrest

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 11:57 AM EDT) -- In between cookouts and end-of-summer festivities over Labor Day weekend, Americans turning to news and social media saw the shocking video of a Utah nurse being arrested after refusing to permit police to perform a warrantless, no-consent blood draw on a hospitalized car accident victim. Despite nurse Alex Wubbels’ consultation with hospital risk management and measured dialogue with law enforcement explaining hospital policy, police body cam video shows police Detective Jeff Payne becoming impatient and hauling nurse Wubbels away to an unmarked car. The incident provoked...

To view the full article, register now.