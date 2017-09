DOJ Backs Biosimilar Makers In Info-Sharing Fight

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday sided with biosimilar makers in the aftermath of a major U.S. Supreme Court ruling involving Amgen and Sandoz, telling the Federal Circuit that state laws can’t be used to extract information from biosimilar companies.



In an amicus brief filed Monday and unsealed Tuesday, the DOJ said that the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act fully controls biosimilar patent litigation. As a result, it bars the use of state laws to enforce a BPCIA provision that directs biosimilar makers to...

To view the full article, register now.