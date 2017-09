Global 20: Dentons

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Dentons continues to shine on the global stage as the firm’s expansion into areas including the Netherlands and Latin America over the past year cements its status as the world’s largest law firm, helping earn it a spot on Law360’s Global 20.



Dentons



U.S. headcount: 854



Global headcount: 8,203



Total offices: 150



Offices by Region:



North America: 36



Europe: 25



Middle East: 11



Asia-Pacific: 60



South America: 1



Africa: 17



With more than 8,200 attorneys in 150 offices on six continents, Dentons has established an impressive track record of growth...

