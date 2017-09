Qualcomm Nabs Former FTC Official For IP, Antitrust Policy

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm Inc. has bolstered its ranks with the addition of a former Federal Trade Commission official and prior director of George Mason University’s Global Antitrust Institute, who is now serving as the company’s director of intellectual property and competition policy.



Koren Wong-Ervin officially stepped into her new role on Wednesday, she told Law360 on Friday, noting that the position so far has been “incredibly fun.”



The former FCC official, who is also an expert on fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory, or FRAND, license terms, said she was...

To view the full article, register now.