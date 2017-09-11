Diarrhea Drug Abuse Shouldn't End OTC Sales, FDA Hears

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Over-the-counter sales of Johnson & Johnson’s diarrhea drug Imodium A-D shouldn't be halted despite an uptick in fatal overdoses, a top trade group told the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Monday.



In a letter to the FDA, the Consumer Healthcare Products Association opposed a pending citizen petition that calls for Imodium and other loperamide drugs to lose their OTC status. The petition, submitted in December by a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs physician, followed an FDA safety alert about abuse of loperamide to curb opioid withdrawal...

