Reps. Float Bill To Give Tax Credit for Apprenticeships

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. Representatives on Friday introduced a bill that would give a tax credit to companies that hire workers enrolled in registered apprenticeship programs, legislation they say would help close a skill gap in high-growth industries.



The Apprenticeship and Jobs Training Act of 2017 was floated by Linda Sanchez, vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, along with fellow California Democrat Mike Thompson and Derek Kilmer, a Democrat representing Washington. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Frank A. LoBiondo, R-N.J., are also behind the bill,...

To view the full article, register now.