Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT) -- While DLA Piper’s sprawling international presence allows it to oversee multibillion-dollar acquisitions like Qualcomm’s purchase of NXP Semiconductors, it also helps the firm fully respect and embrace an array of local cultures, earning it a spot on Law360’s Global 20 list for the seventh consecutive year.



DLA Piper



U.S. headcount: 1,381



Global headcount: 4,268



Total offices: 88



Offices by Region:



North America: 35



Europe: 30



Middle East: 8



Asia-Pacific: 13



-->Africa: 2



Though more than two-thirds of DLA Piper’s 88 offices...

