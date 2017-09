Ind. Man Takes Tax, Fraud Conviction To High Court

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 6:32 PM EDT) -- An Indiana man convicted of filing false tax returns, fraud and failing to disclose foreign bank accounts is appealing his six-year prison sentence to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that lower courts should not be able to avoid evidentiary hearings as a matter of convenience.



James A. Simon, whom the government said had underreported approximately $1.8 million of income from 2003 to 2006 by listing them as loans, told the high court in his Aug. 28 petition that district courts must conduct an evidentiary hearing when...

