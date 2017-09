Tri-Union Admits To Blowing Whistle In DOJ Tuna Probe

Law360, Fort Wayne (September 11, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Global seafood giant Thai Union Group PCL on Monday outed its American subsidiary Tri-Union Seafoods LLC, which does business as Chicken of the Sea, as a whistleblower in the U.S. Department of Justice’s years-long investigation of price fixing in the packaged tuna industry.



Tri-Union has agreed to provide information on the alleged price-fixing scheme to the DOJ in exchange for leniency, Thai Union said in a filing with the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Thai Union said it was not involved in the conduct for which Tri-Union...

