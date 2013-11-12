Physiotherapy Fights PE Bid To Trim $248M Fraud Suit

By Jeff Montgomery

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A Chapter 11 litigation trust pursuing former Physiotherapy Holdings Inc.’s controlling shareholders in Delaware for allegedly pocketing $248 million through a crippling, fraudulent sale slammed efforts on Monday to slash bankruptcy court recovery claims.

The PAH Litigation Trust lawsuit accused private equity lenders Water Street Healthcare Partners LP, Wind Point Partners LP and several affiliates of “perverse” arguments in attempts to cap the amounts recoverable in the suit.

The former PE shareholders have claimed that stock in the allegedly plundered company increased in value after its...
Case Information

Case Title

Physiotherapy Holdings, Inc.


Case Number

1:13-bk-12965

Court

Delaware

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

November 12, 2013

Case Title


Case Number

1:15-ap-51238

Court

Delaware

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

September 1, 2015

