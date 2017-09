Waters Of US Rule Challengers Slam EPA, Corps In High Court

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 10:56 PM EDT) -- Industry groups, states and environmental organizations on Monday told the U.S. Supreme Court that the federal government is relying on flimsy, erroneous legal theories to support its contention that challenges to its controversial Waters of the U.S. rule belong in federal appellate rather than district courts.



The National Association of Manufacturers, which wants challenges to the rule to be heard at the district court level, said in a reply brief that EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers are misinterpreting key sections of the CWA in...

