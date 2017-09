Dairy Co. Loses Bid For Manure Contamination Suit Coverage

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A group of insurance companies don't have to cover a large-scale dairy operation's costs to defend or settle a lawsuit alleging its inadequate manure disposal methods caused groundwater contamination, a Washington federal judge ruled Monday, finding that coverage is barred under a pollution exclusion in the insurers' policies.



U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice granted summary judgment to QBE Insurance Corp., Unigard Insurance Co., Belvidere Insurance Co. and Armour Risk Management Inc., while denying a competing motion filed by Cow Palace LLC and two related companies....

