General Atlantic Leads €60M Funding For French DIY Site

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A French gardening and do-it-yourself online marketplace has raised €60 million ($72 million) in a series C funding round led by General Atlantic, the growth equity firm announced Monday.



Paris-based ManoMano’s existing investors — venture capital investment firm Pital Capital, venture capital firm Partech Ventures and investment bank Bpifrance — additionally contributed to the funding round. The announcement said the funding will help the DIY and gardening company drive innovation and product development as well as cement its presence across Europe.



“Our latest funding round, led...

