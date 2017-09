IRS Mishandled 1 In 7 FOIA Requests In 2016, Audit Shows

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Disclosure specialists at the Internal Revenue Service improperly withheld information for one in seven Freedom of Information Act requests in fiscal year 2016, an audit by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration found.



The findings were highlighted in a report released Monday by TIGTA and show the responses to 10 of 70 FOIA requests, or 14.3 percent, included in the sample analysis did not comply with federal disclosure law. At the same time, another three cases, or 4.2 percent of the filings audited, showed sensitive...

