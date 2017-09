FDA Chief Backs Streamlined Studies To Curb Drug Costs

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT) -- U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Monday endorsed streamlined approaches to conducting clinical trials and evaluating their results, saying that drug development costs are on an “unsustainable path” and that a modernized approach to research is needed.



Gottlieb made the comments at a Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society conference in Washington, D.C. The comments marked the latest in a string of moves that Gottlieb has announced to tackle soaring drug prices during his four months as FDA chief.



The commissioner prefaced his remarks by...

