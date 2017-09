Manhattan DA Wants Up To 4 Years For Ex-Dewey CFO

Law360, Los Angeles (September 11, 2017, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP’s ex-chief financial officer should get up to four years in prison after his conviction for fraud and conspiracy, Manhattan prosecutors said, emphasizing that Joel Sanders has refused to fess up to his role in the firm’s financial collapse.



Earlier this year, a jury of eight women and four men found former CFO Sanders guilty on two felony fraud charges and a misdemeanor count of conspiracy, but acquitted former Executive Director Stephen DiCarmine of all charges.



Prosecutors said they were resisting the temptation...

