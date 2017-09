The ‘Very Ugly’ Pro Se Case That Put Posner Over The Edge

Law360, San Diego (September 12, 2017, 11:21 PM EDT) -- When the Seventh Circuit in January refused to revive the lawsuit of a prisoner who was seriously injured after officials allegedly failed to accommodate his medical condition, then-Judge Richard Posner wasn’t happy, writing in a blunt dissent that “a dog would have deserved better treatment.”



After more than three decades on the bench, Posner suddenly retired on Sept. 2. He later told Law360 that he left because of disagreements he was having with colleagues over how the court handles pro se litigants, many of whom are...

