R3 Partners With FCA And RBS For Blockchain Mortgage App

Law360, London (September 12, 2017, 3:04 PM BST) -- Blockchain innovators R3 have partnered with Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority, the Royal Bank of Scotland and another unnamed bank to create an app for regulatory reporting of mortgage transactions, according to a Tuesday announcement.



It is the first example of a regulator working with a blockchain company and major global banks on a real-world use case for the technology many tip to revolutionize finance. R3, the firm coordinating the biggest blockchain consortium of more than 100 banks, insurance and trade finance firms, built a prototype application for...

To view the full article, register now.