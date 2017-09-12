DowDuPont Adjusts Plans For Its Post-Merger Split

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT) -- DowDuPont revealed Tuesday that it tweaked its plans for the three separate businesses it intends to create now that the megamerger that formed the chemicals and agriculture giant has been sealed.



The newly formed DowDuPont’s board of directors decided to make adjustments to which units will fall into the planned material science and specialty products divisions to “enhance the competitive advantages of the intended resulting companies,” according to a statement. The third anticipated division, which did not see any changes, is an agricultural one.



The adjustments...

