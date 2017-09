Mnuchin Says Hedge Funds Will Lose Lower Tax Rates

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 1:34 PM EDT) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Tuesday that hedge funds are facing a tax increase as part of President Donald Trump’s reform agenda, but he avoided specifics on what counts as a job-creating entity that might still get to use a lower rate.



Speaking at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha Conference, which brings together asset managers and investors, Mnuchin referred to Trump’s proposal to tax so-called carried interest like ordinary income instead of at the lower capital gains rate of 20 percent. Carried interest is the compensation, on...

To view the full article, register now.