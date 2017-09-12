Agribusiness Giant Bunge Pays $946M For Food Oil Co. Stake

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT) -- Agribusiness giant Bunge Ltd. will pay $946 million to take over a 70 percent stake in food oil manufacturer IOI Loders Croklaan from its parent company, the companies said in a statement Tuesday.



Guided by Shearman & Sterling LLP on the deal, Bunge said the stake in Loders will expand the company’s capabilities in the specialty and semi-specialty oils market through greater access to palm and tropical oils and a broader geographic reach. The all-cash transaction will see the White Plains, New York-based Bunge give payments...

