Agribusiness Giant Bunge Pays $946M For Food Oil Co. Stake
Guided by Shearman & Sterling LLP on the deal, Bunge said the stake in Loders will expand the company’s capabilities in the specialty and semi-specialty oils market through greater access to palm and tropical oils and a broader geographic reach. The all-cash transaction will see the White Plains, New York-based Bunge give payments...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login