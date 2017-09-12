Analysis

Nixing Pass-Through Rate For Service Cos. Can’t Stop Abuse

By Vidya Kauri

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s proposed solution of excluding service companies from qualifying for a lower tax rate for so-called pass-through businesses may not be enough to eliminate the potential for abuse that accompanies the Trump administration’s corporate tax plan.

Speaking at the Delivering Alpha conference for investors and asset managers in New York, Mnuchin acknowledged concerns, which have been repeatedly raised by tax policy experts, that a proposal to slash rates for so-called pass-through entities could create tax-avoidance incentives for the relatively wealthy to reclassify their...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular