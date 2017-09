FDA Warning Wire: Strychnine In Homeopathic Drugs

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration took to task a homeopathic company whose products contained strychnine and an animal food manufacturer that made a feed that killed 23 cattle, and said one company’s medical foods didn’t qualify as such.



Here’s this week’s round up of the agency’s latest enforcement actions:



Strychnine In Homeopathic Drugs



The FDA slammed a New York-based homeopathic company for making drugs that contained strychnine, a rodent-killer that’s a highly toxic poison.



“You manufacture various homeopathic drugs from ingredients that pose potentially toxic...

To view the full article, register now.