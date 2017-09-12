Political Volatility Fueling Financial Risk, ESMA Warns

Law360, London (September 12, 2017, 5:37 PM BST) -- Europe’s securities regulator said Tuesday that Brexit-related instability is the biggest danger to modern financial markets.



The European Securities and Markets Authority conducted a risk assessment on valuation risk, which concerns overvalued assets worth less than expected when matured or sold.



ESMA’s latest report on trends and vulnerabilities looking at the period of January to June revealed current levels are peaking across the bloc due to financial weakness and geopolitical uncertainty.



“Market and credit risks were very high, while liquidity and contagion risks stayed high,” ESMA...

To view the full article, register now.