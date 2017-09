PE-Owned Retailer Vitamin World Hits Ch. 11 In Del.

Law360, Wilmington (September 12, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Vitamin World filed for Chapter 11 protection Tuesday in Delaware, with plans to close at least 50 of its more than 300 retail locations to help rework roughly $44 million in total debt, about a year and a half after it was purchased by private equity firm Centre Lane Partners.



In a first-day declaration filed in Delaware bankruptcy court, Chief Financial Officer Frank Conley said that Vitamin World's financial woes stem from issues connected to transitioning between supply agreements that dropped the company into a liquidity...

