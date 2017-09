GOP Sen. Rips Trump Talk, Says Trade Deals Drive US Jobs

Law360, Washington (September 12, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A moderate Republican senator on Tuesday rejected President Donald Trump’s rhetoric that the country’s trade deals, including the North American Free Trade Agreement, have been overwhelmingly bad for American businesses and should be ripped up, stressing that the nation's exports are up in treaty partners.



Without explicitly referencing the Trump administration, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said that recent “finger-pointing” at free trade agreements is “misplaced.” He said the United States should focus on strengthening NAFTA, the 23-year-old trade pact with Canada and Mexico, and other deals...

