Insurer Can't Duck Egg Producer's Bid For $2M After Bird Flu

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge found Tuesday that Illinois Union Insurance Co. can’t duck out of paying a Midwest egg farm operator up to $2 million for the replacement of more than 8 million chickens in the wake of a bird flu outbreak.



U.S. District Court Judge Paul Magnuson rejected what he called Illinois’ Union’s “creative” arguments that the euthanization of sick and endangered birds was not damage and that Rembrandt Enterprises Inc. would have replaced the birds in the course of normal business if there had...

