Synopsys To Repatriate Up To $850M Of Offshore Cash

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Silicon Valley software company Synopsys Inc. has announced that it plans to repatriate up to $850 million in cash currently held offshore in anticipation of potential corporate tax reform, while easing the process by using research and development tax credits.



Synopsys said on Friday that its board of directors has approved a plan to move back to the U.S. approximately $775 million to $850 million in cash currently held offshore during the fourth quarter of the 2017 fiscal year. The company said it is making the...

To view the full article, register now.