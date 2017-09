Ex-DOJ Enviro Atty Joins Jenner & Block's DC Office

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block announced Tuesday the firm is welcoming back Sam Hirsch after his stint at the U.S. Department of Justice's Environment and Natural Resources Division, where he was deeply involved in the Deepwater Horizon litigation and settlement.



Hirsch, who is rejoining the firm as partner in Jenner & Block LLP’s Washington, D.C., office, will bring his public service experience to the firm’s Environmental and Workplace Health & Safety Law practice, as well as its Energy, Government Controversies and Public Policy Litigation, and Election Law and...

