TerraVia Selects Dutch Co.'s $20M Stalking Horse Bid

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Algae-based food developer TerraVia Holdings Inc. notified a Delaware bankruptcy court on Tuesday that its stalking horse bidder had won an auction for the bulk of the distressed company’s assets with a $20 million offer.



The stalking horse bid submitted by Dutch company Corbion NV was selected by TerraVia after it evaluated each bid made at an auction held Monday, counsel for the debtors told the court. The decision was based on the “financial and contractual terms and other factors relevant to the sale process, including...

To view the full article, register now.