FTC Assistant Director Leaves For Crowell & Moring

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT) -- An assistant director in the Federal Trade Commission’s competition bureau, who worked on some of the agency’s highest-profile and most important merger challenges in the past few years, is returning to private practice as a partner with Crowell & Moring LLP, the firm confirmed Wednesday.



Alexis Gilman left his position as assistant director for the Mergers IV division in the FTC’s competition bureau on Sept. 1 and will join Crowell & Moring’s Washington, D.C., office as a partner in the antitrust practice group on Sept. 25,...

