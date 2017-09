Fla. Sheriff Sued Over Warrant Checks At Hurricane Shelters

Law360, Miami (September 12, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A Florida sheriff who announced that his officers would be running arrest warrant checks on people seeking entry to shelters as Hurricane Irma was bearing down on the state now faces a lawsuit claiming that those searches were unconstitutional.



Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd drew national media attention when he tweeted last Wednesday, “If you go to a shelter for #Irma and you have a warrant, we'll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail.”



The post quickly drew criticism...

