5 Thoughts On 5 Years Of Inter Partes Review

By Gene Lee and Danielle Grant-Keane ​​ September 15, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Inter partes reviews came into effect in September 2012 as part of the enactment of the America Invents Act of 2011. In those five years, IPRs have had a radical effect on patent disputes in the United States. IPRs are being filed at a rate of well over 1,500 per year, making the Patent Trial and Appeal Board the most popular venue for litigating patent disputes. Notwithstanding their popularity, it is worthwhile to ask whether IPRs are achieving their intended policy goals and at what cost...
