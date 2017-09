How Trulia Continues To Affect M&A Litigation

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The mergers and acquisitions litigation landscape was dramatically altered by the Delaware Court of Chancery’s decision in In re Trulia in 2016. In this video, Dan Toal and Geoff Chepiga of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP discuss the evolving impact of the case and what companies can expect when facing stockholder challenges.







Daniel J. Toal and Geoffrey R. Chepiga are litigation partners in Paul Weiss' New York office.



