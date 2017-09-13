Expert Analysis

Insurance And Regulatory Hurdles To Blockchain Adoption

By Brian Scarbrough and Justin Steffen September 13, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT) -- The blockchain craze is in full swing with diverse companies ranging from financial intuitions to auto manufacturers all seeking to utilize this exciting new technology. Blockchain, a type of distributed ledger technology (DLT), refers to a database that is shared across a network and was originally designed to record transactions of the cryptocurrency bitcoin.[1] Blockchain, however, has grown well beyond its cryptocurrency roots, leading proponents to suggest that the technology can aid in everything from securities settlement to voter registration to supply chain tracking. The excitement...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular