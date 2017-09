Weingarten Memo Highlights NLRB’s Willingness To Flip-Flop

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A recent memo by the National Labor Relations Board’s outgoing general counsel arguing in favor of expanding Weingarten rights to nonunion workers will almost certainly be cast aside by both his successor and the incoming Republican majority, in what experts say is only the latest of the board’s partisan swings on policy that have been giving employers headaches for years.



The advice memorandum, released on Sept. 7 as part of a series of memos, was written by Barry J. Kearney, then associate general counsel in the...

