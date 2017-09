BigLaw Expats Form ‘Next Generation’ Law Firm

Law360, Grand Rapids (September 14, 2017, 7:32 AM EDT) -- A group of BigLaw expats and legal technology gurus have joined up to form a new law firm that serves startups, Atrium LLP, which offers clients technology-driven legal services for a fixed fee.



San Francisco-based Atrium — founded by former Orrick partner Augie Rakow and AttorneyFee.com creator Bebe Chueh — is currently made up of eight former BigLaw attorneys, with three more to join in the coming weeks. The law firm, which officially launched Thursday after a beta period that began in June, operates alongside venture...

