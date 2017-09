Global 20: Norton Rose Fulbright

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright continued to expand its global presence in the past year while playing a key role in groundbreaking mining projects in Guinea, helping land the firm on Law360’s Global 20 list.



Norton Rose Fulbright



U.S. headcount: 735



Global headcount: 3,681



Total offices: 54



Offices by Region:



North America: 17



Europe: 12



Middle East: 4



Asia-Pacific: 13



South America: 3



Africa: 5



With 2,938 out of its 3,913 attorneys based outside the United States — and with 33 different offices in foreign countries —...

