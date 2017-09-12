Fla. Courthouses Weather Irma With Minimal Damage
State courts in Tampa and Orlando will reopen Wednesday, as will one courthouse in Palm Beach County. The court facilities in Miami, Fort Myers and Naples will be shuttered through Friday. In Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale, the courts are closed through Wednesday and are expected to re-open Thursday.
