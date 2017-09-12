Fla. Courthouses Weather Irma With Minimal Damage

By Carolina Bolado

Law360, Miami (September 12, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Courthouses throughout Florida mainly weathered Hurricane Irma with minimal damage and will begin slowly reopening Wednesday, with exceptions in the larger counties hit hardest by the massive storm that paralyzed the state.

State courts in Tampa and Orlando will reopen Wednesday, as will one courthouse in Palm Beach County. The court facilities in Miami, Fort Myers and Naples will be shuttered through Friday. In Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale, the courts are closed through Wednesday and are expected to re-open Thursday.

Oral arguments in the district courts...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular