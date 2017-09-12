Fla. Courthouses Weather Irma With Minimal Damage

Law360, Miami (September 12, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Courthouses throughout Florida mainly weathered Hurricane Irma with minimal damage and will begin slowly reopening Wednesday, with exceptions in the larger counties hit hardest by the massive storm that paralyzed the state.



State courts in Tampa and Orlando will reopen Wednesday, as will one courthouse in Palm Beach County. The court facilities in Miami, Fort Myers and Naples will be shuttered through Friday. In Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale, the courts are closed through Wednesday and are expected to re-open Thursday.



Oral arguments in the district courts...

