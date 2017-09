EU's Juncker Makes A Grab For London's Euro-Clearing

Law360, London (September 13, 2017, 1:13 PM BST) -- The president of the European Commission on Wednesday called for the bloc to immediately grant the European Central Bank greater control of derivative clearing in a post-Brexit, dealing a blow to London’s standing as a global financial center.



