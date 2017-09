FCA Issues Warning To Firms Over Complaints Handling

Law360, London (September 13, 2017, 5:30 PM BST) -- A high number of consumer credit firms are flouting complaints-handling rules by not providing adequate information to their customers on their legal rights and how to lodge their disputes, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.



The FCA said it recently carried out a review into how consumer credit firms approach and deal with customer complaints, and discovered extensive failures including poorly written final responses and inadequate recording of complaints data.



“While we found examples of good practice to the benefit of consumers, we also found...

To view the full article, register now.